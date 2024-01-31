Foamstars, Rollerdrome, and Steelrising are your PlayStation Plus games for February

Sony has announced the game lineup for PlayStation Plus in February.

The headline for the next batch is Square Enix’s competitive and colorful 4v4 online party shooter for PS4 and PS5, Foamstars. Debuting exclusively on PlayStation Plus, the game has you use foam to build terrain, create slippery surfaces around the arena, and help defend from enemy attacks. You can also develop vantage points to take out opponents. Featuring a quirky and colorful cast, you can pick one and jump in to compete across multiple game modes.

FOAMSTARS｜Release Date Announce Trailer Foamstars release date announcement trailer.

Next up is a game that features a mixture of skates and gunplay. Titled Rollerdrome, the PS4 and PS5 offering comes to you from OlliOlli developer Roll7. This retrofuture third-person shooter is full of combat befitting of a brutal blood sport, featuring fluid motion where kills grant health and nailing tricks provide you with ammunition with the ultimate goal of becoming the Champion.

Another title hitting the service is Steelrising for PS5. Developed by the folks who brought you GreedFall (and are working on GreedFall 2), this action RPG takes place in an alternate-history Paris beset by a robotic army that has suppressed the French Revolution. In the game, you will not only engage in intense fights against complex technological marvels, but explore and fight through the streets, rooftops, neighborhoods, and castles as the mysterious automaton, Aegis. Check out our review of the game here.

And finally, you’re being gifted with fun looks for your Bean in Fall Guys with the Icons Pack, exclusive to PlayStation Plus members. Based on PlayStation characters, the items in the pack feature costumes and other items based on Horizon: Forbidden West’s Aloy and Ratchet & Clank. Not only will you find whole costumes, but the pack also includes emotes, colors, patterns, nameplates, faceplates, and one nickname.

You’ll be able to find and download this pack on the PlayStation Store, and once downloaded, the items will be available in-game immediately, regardless of whether you’re a new or returning Fall Guys player.

The PlayStation Plus offerings listed above will be available from Tuesday, February 6 until Monday, March 4.

In the meantime, you have until then to download and add January’s games to your library. These titles are A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves the World.