Greedfall 2: The Dying World revisits the universe created by its predecessor, features more tactical combat

Nacon and Spiders have announced GreedFall 2: The Dying World is in development for consoles and PC.

A sequel to Greedfall, the RPG will focus on story and player choice and includes new gameplay in the form of more tactical combat.

Set three years before the events of the first game and the adventures of De Sardet, this time out you will play as a native of Teer Fradee, uprooted by force from your island. Taken to the continent of Gacane, where the colonists are from, the old world has been ravaged by war and scarred by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of the different factions.

You must regain your freedom and control of your destiny and will do this by using diplomacy, cunning, or combat, as well as help from any allies that you make. It's up to you to end "one man’s ambitions of conquest," which could bring about the end of the continent and your island.

“We are very excited to reveal GreedFall 2 to everyone, the new game from Spiders,” said Alain Falc, CEO of Nacon. “Many fans across the world were begging for this sequel, and we are delighted to be publishing this new game that these fans are sure to love.

"We also hope it will appeal to new players and all fans of role-playing games, great stories, action, and fantasy.”

“While we were working on Steelrising, our love of the GreedFall universe never faded, and so we are thrilled to be returning to it,” said Jehanne Rousseau, founder, and director of Spiders development studio.

“In this new chapter, players will explore the old continent with its bigger and more diverse environments. They will meet new companions and new factions, and I hope they will have unforgettable adventures.”

Greedfall 2 is slated for release in 2024.