PlayStation has acquired Firewalk Studios, still no word on what it's making

PlayStation has acquired Firewalk Studios, a development team working on an unrevealed multiplayer title.

Back in 2021, PlayStation announced it was publishing a game from Firewalk Studios, at the time a subsidiary of ProbablyMonsters. Now, PlayStation has flat out acquired the developer, as it announced in a PlayStation Blog post earlier this week. If you haven't heard of Firewalk Studios, that's ok, because since its inception in 2018 it hasn't actually released a game yet. Though the main focus appears to be multiplayer, as that is what the team currently has in development. Firewalk Studios joining PlayStation makes this the 20th first-party studio the company now owns.

"Since announcing our publishing partnership with ProbablyMonsters and Firewalk in 2021, we continue to be impressed by the team’s ambitions to build a modern multiplayer game that connects players in new and innovative ways," wrote head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst in the blog post. "The studio shares our passion for creating inspiring worlds grounded in exceptional gameplay, and we want to continue to invest in their mission. We’re excited for Firewalk to bring their technical and creative expertise to PlayStation Studios to help grow our live service operations and deliver something truly special for gamers."

Firewalk Studios is led by Tony Hsu, Ryan Ellis, and Elena Siegman, all of whom previously worked at Bungie, having worked on titles like Destiny, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, Mass Effect, and Halo.

"Today we’re taking the next natural step and joining PlayStation Studios," wrote Hsu and Ellis in a joint statement. "We’ve worked closely with Hermen and the very talented team at PlayStation for years, helping to make our new game even better. To join PlayStation Studios is to formally become part of a family that has produced many of the most storied games of our age, and we are honoured."

Maybe with this announcement and a game that's been in development for five years we might hear about it some time soon. Considering Sony has plans to release 10 live service games by 2026, this is probably one of them, so you'd think we'll see something in the relatively near future.