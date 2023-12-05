A widespread issue looks to have caused some PlayStation accounts to be suddenly suspended for no reason

A bunch of PlayStation users have reported having suddenly had their PSN accounts be 'permanently suspended' for no apparent reason over the past 24 hours or so.

Naturally, those who claim to have experienced what looks to be a fairly widespread issue haven’t been too happy about it, given that it has the potential to lock them out of access to their digital libraries on the platform.

As reported by The Verge, a number of players have recently taken to Twitter, ResetEra, and Reddit to share the messages they’ve received upon trying to log into their accounts or access the service. Most of these seem to read something like: “This account is permanently suspended from PlayStation Network due to violations of the PlayStation Network Terms of Service and User Agreement”.

The users affected claim that they haven’t, at least as far as they’re aware, done anything that would breach the agreement’s rules or been warned about any recent actions that might have contributed to putting their accounts in the firing line. Given the mixture of newer and long-tenured PlayStation Network accounts that seem to be affected in such a condensed time frame, it certainly seems likely that the cause could be some kind of authentication issue or similar gremlin.

“I've had my account for 10+ years with no issues, and I got the ‘account permanently suspended’ message out of the blue an hour ago while playing a game on my PS5,” claimed one Reddit user, “I didn't even receive an email about the suspension, and the PlayStation support chat system is completely slammed and mostly unavailable right now."

While it has been responding to the alarmed players who’ve contacted its customer support services, some of whom look to have been told to simply make a new account, Sony is seemingly still yet to publicly acknowledge the issues or confirm the nature of them via social media or the important notices section of its website.

And we're back! Looks like the Network team did whatever they had to do. Good to see everything back to normal. — Brad Douglas (@kazamatsuri) December 5, 2023

Luckily, some of those who’ve been affected by the issue, such as the Twitter user above, look to have since regained the ability to access their accounts return just as suddenly as it arrived. This suggests that fixes are either in the works or have already been deployed. So, if you’re still experiencing problems, a bit of patience might be all you need.

In other news, PlayStation has also recently been emailing players to inform them that they'll soon be losing access to some Discovery content they have purchased due to content licensing arrangements.