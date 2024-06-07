Phantom Blade Zero caps off Summer Game Fest 2024 with a rad new gameplay trailer

Phantom Blade Zero capped off Summer Game Fest 2024 with a stunning new gameplay trailer, as well as some demo dates for those who wish to travel out to try the game out firsthand.

The trailer, showing more fast-paced, bloody action, can be viewed below. It's giving us an espresso shot of that same awesome looking comabt that caught eyes during its initial reveal, albeit with a better look at more areas and enemies.

AS for those demo dates, the game is set to be playable this weekend at Summer Game Fest if you're in town. In addition, demos will be available at Chinajoy in July, Gamescom in August, and Tokyo Game Show in Septemeber.

Take a look at the trailer yourself and let us know what you think in the comments below! For me, it's probably my underdog favourite for action games. Hopefully it releases soon, but we've got no date for it as of yet.