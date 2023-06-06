Nintendo levels up with a fresh wave of retro games for Switch Online

Nintendo has released the latest batch of retro games for Nintendo Switch Online.

These titles are available for the standard subscription and include an NES game, a SNES game, and two Game Boy Color titles.

Watch on YouTube Here's a look at the latest games released to the Switch Online library.

The four titles are Blaster Master: Enemy Below, Harvest Moon, Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble, and Mystery Tower (Tower of Babel).

Game Boy Color title Blaster Master: Enemy Below puts you in control of Jason and his battle vehicle Sophia. Released in 2000 and set after the events of Master Blaster and Master Blaster 2, it features both sidescrolling and overhead gameplay, with the latter taking place in dungeons. Jason can exit Sophia in narrow places and move through catacombs on foot, and here is where you control Jason in a top-down view. You can also collect upgrades for Jason and Sophia throughout the game.

The first game in the long-running franchise, Harvest Moon, is availble to play now with Switch Online. First released for SNES in 1997, the farming simulator tasks you with building your life on a farm, remodeling your home, wooing a farming companion, and more.

2001 Game Boy Color title Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble is a twist on the classic Kirby gameplay. In the game, the adorable character moves left, right, forward, and backward based on the movement of the system. All you need to do is tilt your Nintendo Switch system or controller to play.

Released in Japan for the Famicom, Mystery Tower (Tower of Babel) was released in 1986. It features plenty of puzzles that you, an archaeologist and explorer, must solve as you try to reach the top of a tower. You can beat stages by moving and rearranging stones to reach the exit and move on to the next floor.

Enjoy.