F-Zero fan buys £30k in Nintendo shares to ask if there's a new game coming

Some people occasionally have too much money to spend, as a Nintendo fan bought around £30k on Nintendo stock to ask if the company might make an F-Zero sequel.

There are plenty of series that Nintendo have just kind of left in the dust. Kid Icarus is one such series, not having had a new title since 2012. Despite its cult status and re-releases of the first two games, the Earthbound/ Mother series hasn't seen much love either. And over in the world of racing games, only Mario Kart has managed to hang on, with F-Zero's last release being in 2004.

Enter the hero we didn't expect: Momiji, who bought 100 shares at 56,430 a yen a share back in February. Momiji rose to prominence this week when they asked Nintendo at a recent shareholders meeting if a new F-Zero is at all possible.

Unfortunately for F-Zero fans, it's not looking too good. Company president Shuntaro Furukawa responded to the question saying "It is realistically difficult to develop new titles and remakes, including sequels, for every Nintendo game that people request, but we are very grateful and appreciate the expectations our fans have for our games" (translations from VGC).

Senior managing executive officer Shinya Takahashi also responded saying "We are always considering how to develop new titles and remakes that can be enjoyed by many players."

Momiji explained to Business Insider that he was a "die-hard Nintendo fan." He noted that when he bought the shares, it wasn't guaranteed he could ask a question, only that he could attend the shareholder meeting. "I have been playing Nintendo games since I was a child," Momiji said. "Among all, that sense of speed in 'F-Zero' is the best."

Who knows if F-Zero will ever make a proper comeback. But maybe you too could push for it to happen, if you're willing to spend £30k.