Nintendo Direct on June 21 will look at this year's Switch games, including Pikmin 4

Rumours have been floating around for a few days now about when the next Nintendo Direct will be, with many suggesting that it would be within the next week. Well, the rumours were true, and we’ll all be able to lap up the latest Nintendo Direct tomorrow, June 21.

The Nintendo Direct was announced via Twitter as per usual, and will be around 40 minutes in length. During the show, eager Nintendo fans can expect to see more of the Nintendo Switch titles that will be releasing this year. One game that Nintendo has confirmed we’ll definitely see more of is Pikmin 4, which releases on July 21.

Tune in on June 21 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/utzePnKjGc pic.twitter.com/ro5jotd6rD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What else could possibly be on show? Well, there are a lot of titles set to come to Nintendo Switch before the year is out, but some notable titles include Oxenfree II: Lost Signals on July 12, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk on August 18, The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie on July 7, Persona 5 Tactica on November 17, and Blasphemous II during some point this summer.

And this is just to name a few! We’ll also be seeing Sonic Origins Plus and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective hit the Nintendo Switch before June is even over, so perhaps we’ll get a further look at these.

On top of that, there’s also the highly-anticipated sequel, Moving Out 2, arriving on August 15, and more farming-sims than I can count. Maybe Nintendo will further treat fans by throwing something new or unexpected into the mix too, like Hollow Knight: Silksong, but I’ll temper my expectations now.

What is confirmed, however, is that we’ll be seeing Pikmin 4. After download cards emerged in Japan this week, revealing new details about the game, we’ll no doubt be getting a run-down of what Pikmin fans can expect from the planet of PNF-404.

The Nintendo Direct will be live-streamed via YouTube on June 21 from 3PM BST / 4PM CET / 7AM PT / 10AM ET. You can watch it via the embed above, too. What are you hoping to see?