Nintendo confirms 3DS and Wii U eShop closure dates

Nintendo has announced when to expect the 3DS and Wii U eShops to close in the West and Japan.

The shops for both systems will close permanently on March 27, 2023, in the West, and Japan on March 28, 2023.

Once the dates roll around, it will no longer be possible to make purchases, and it will no longer be possible to download free content, including game demos. As the dates draw closer, some related services will cease to function.

It is already no longer possible to use a credit card to add funds to an account in Nintendo eShop on Wii U or the 3DS family systems, and come August 29, it will no longer be possible to use an eShop Card to add funds for either shop. However, redeeming download codes will still be possible until the eShop's closure.

If you have linked your Nintendo Network ID wallet with your Nintendo Account wallet, you can use the shared balance to purchase content for these systems until March. After which, a remaining balance can only be used to purchase content for Switch.

The changes to the 3DS and Wii U shops will not affect your ability to redownload games and DLC, receive software updates, and participate in online play on 3DS and Wii U.

Earlier this year, Nintendo said that shutting down the eShop for these systems is part of "the natural lifecycle for any product line," as it becomes less used by consumers over time.

3DS was released in 2011 and was followed up by the 3DS XL and 3DS LL in 2012. The 3DS family of systems sold over 75.9 million units during its lifetime.

The Wii U was the successor to the wildly popular Wii and was released in late 2012. It went on to sell 13.6 million units.