NHL 22, Trek to Yomi, Danganronpa 2, more coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced a batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May.

Available today as a day-one Game Pass title is Loot River for cloud, console, and PC. In this action roguelike, you will explore a procedurally generated dungeon that combines real-time combat with spatial block-shifting. You will fight abominations, loot, explore, level up, cast spells, and die only to wake up and start anew.

On May 5, cinematic action-adventure Trek to Yomi arrives for cloud, console, and PC. Another day one with Game Pass title, the title follows the story of Hiroki who has fallen to the forces of evil. His goal is to "make good" on his failed promise to save the people he once swore to protect.

Citizen Sleeper also comes to the service on May 5 for cloud, console, and PC. Taking place on a lawless station at the edge of an interstellar society, you will play as an escaped worker. Inspired by tabletop RPGs, you will explore the station, make friends, and try to escape your past and change your future.

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition will release Game Pass May 10. Here, on Jabberwock Island, you and your classmates were ready for some fun until Monokuma returned. Now you are trapped in a dangerous situation and must survive through the class trials. Your only hope rests in solving the island’s mysteries. It will be available for cloud, console, and PC.

May 10 will also see the release of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. Coming to cloud, console, and PC, you will experience the prewar stories of various characters that end up becoming your companions in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the top-funded Kickstarter game of 2020 and coming to Game Pass on day one in 2023.

Also on May 10, This War of Mine: Final Cut comes to cloud, console, and PC. Remastered for Xbox Series X/S, you play a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city. Struggling with a lack of necessities and constant danger from snipers and hostiles, this survival focuses on the civilian experience, and you will need to make many difficult decisions to survive everyday dangers. There are various endings for each character, depending on the decisions you make.

And finally, May 12 will see the release of NHL 22 on console through EA Play.

New games mean others are leaving, and this includes GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition for cloud and consoles on May 10.

The following games will leave Game Pass on May 15: Enter The Gungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC), Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster (Console and PC), Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud, Console, and PC), Steep (Cloud and Console), The Catch: Carp and Coarse (Cloud, Console, and PC), and The Wild at Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC)