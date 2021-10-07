New World Relics of the Tower and how to beat Taskmaster Holm

New World Relics of the Tower is part of a quest chain in Cutlass Keys with a challenging fight a the end.

Seeing it through is worth your while, though. You’ll get you a unique musket and plenty of extra experience to help level up faster.

New World Relics of the Tower - How to start Relics of the Tower

Relics of the Tower unlocks once you reach level 28 and complete In Search of Plunder, a quest in Cutlass Keys. It’s part of Shillie Duffy’s questline, so speak with him again when you’re ready. We recommend taking along a strong Hatchet, Great Axe, or War Hammer to handle the fight at the quest’s end, along with provisions or potions.

New World Relics of the Tower - Relics locations

The tower itself is on an island in the middle of Rubble Shores. It’s surrounded by enemies, though you’re free to ignore most of them until you get inside.

The relics are large orbs nestled in glowing blue statues, which means they’re pretty much impossible to miss. Interacting with them takes time, though, so you’ll want to clear the skeleton archers before grabbing the relics.

Work your way up the tower, grabbing relics and looting provisions chests as you go. Make sure you’re healed and ready for a fight once you reach the roof.

New World Relics of the Tower - Taskmaster Holm

Loot the chest on the roof’s center platform to get the Assassin’s Musket and trigger Taskmaster Holm’s appearance. It’s yet another skeleton, but one with a hefty armor meter, massive shield, and big spear. He’s weak to lightning and strike, but very strong against fire. Keep your Fire Staff at home for this fight.

Your goal is whittling Holm’s armor meter down with unrelenting attacks. He restores his armor quickly, so you’ll want to adopt a more reckless approach and take some hits to end the fight sooner.

Report back to Duffy afterwards, and you’ll get

1,730 XP

101 Gold

20 Azoth

250 Standing

It’s the last quest you’ll get from Duffy for a while. The chain’s next undertaking, Pirate Island, unlocks only when you reach level 40.

If you're struggling in this or other New World boss fights, check out our picks for best builds, and consider augmenting your loadout with some gems for added effect. Upgrading your armor through crafting or at the might be a good idea as well.