Mortal Kombat 1 launch trailer recreates the classic 90's ad with MCU star

A new Mortal Kombat 1 launch trailer has released, with MCU and WWE star Dave Bautista bringing folks to the street to yell Mortal Kombat, in reference to the famous Mortal Kombat trailer from all the way back in 1995.

Watch the trailer here!

Titled "It's in our blood", this new trailer has dads, potters, musicians and numerous other people throw down what they're doing in a big explosion of Mortal Kombat energy. They all take to the streets, hyped up and manifesting various abilities in line with MK characters, the point being that good ol' fashioned Mortal Kombat fun has been in our blood for decades now. Even you, old person reading this, can throw down come September 14.

In case you didn't catch it, or weren't concious back in the 90's, this trailer is a major throwback to the classic trailer for the original Mortal Kombat. In it, people take to the streets to cheer about Mortal Kombat, with only one boy screaming about it. Fast forward to today and everyone loves screaming Mortal Kombat. Give it a try right now - put your phone down scream Mortal Kombat right this moment.

All BS aside, it's a cool trailer and you always love to see a cheeky callback to the arcade era. It's wild to think that there really are full-grown adults with kids and mortgages who played the game back when they were teenagers, who'll be jumping back into the series with Mortal Kombat 1. There's value with having legacy franchises kicking around after all this time - especially if you wanna connect with your close family around games as a social experience. Not with kids who are like 10 though, be sensible.

