More Nintendo 64 games headed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

During today's Direct, Nintendo announced a swath of Nintendo 64 games coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

You already heard GoldenEye 007 is included in the batch, and while it's the biggie of the bunch, more games were announced.

Nintendo plans to add =Pilotwings 64, Mario Party, and Mario Party 2 this year.

Next year, Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, 1080° Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64 will be released.

Additional details about launch dates will be provided in the future.

The games will join prior releases such as Mario Kart 64, F-Zero X, Mario Golf, and Mario Tennis, and over 100 other classic games from the 64, NES, and Super NES eras.

Recent additions to the library include Pokemon Puzzle League, Pokemon Snap, and Wave Race 64.