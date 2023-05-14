If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Miis continue to live on through Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The day Nintendo abandons Miis will be a dark one.

Oisin Kuhnke
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

Mii lovers, never give up hope, as it turns out that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom still uses them to make its NPCs.

Ah, Miis. Easily the best thing to come out of the Wii, they were an incredibly fun and silly way to make versions of you and your friends, even if they're pretty limited in what you can actually do. Still, they left a lasting impression on Wii owners, as they still exist right up to now, even having relevance thanks to the port of Miitopia on Nintendo Switch in 2021. One thing you might not know about them is that Miis are actually the basis of most of the NPCs you find in Breath of the Wild, with modding even letting you import Miis to customise the NPCs. Well there's some good news for Tears of the Kingdom players who were hoping that would be the case in the sequel, as it is!

As shared by Alice, or HEYimHeroic, who made the original discovery for Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom uses the exact same system to make some of its more generic human NPCs. "Just like in Breath of the Wild, the human NPCs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom use an advanced version of Miis!" wrote Alice on Twitter. "Modding the game allows us to import Miis as Tears of the Kingdom NPCs!" They even provided some modded NPCs to show you exactly what they mean, and yes, they did use the one and only Matt (those who know, know).

It's a fun little easter egg for those that like to know some of the behind the scenes bits, and I for one appreciate it being someone who spent too much time making Miis as a kid. I'm also glad to see something so fun return for Tears of the Kingdom, though I can't forgive the fact you still can't pet the dog (and you can't play as Zelda either).

Action Adventure, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch

