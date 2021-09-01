Denuvo removed from Marvel's Avengers in latest update

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have pushed out a new patch that's removed Denuvo from Marvel's Avengers on PC.

A new update – which weighs in at 1.8GB in size and adds new Multiplayer Mission Chains and Fragment Extractors – also strips the anti-piracy software from the game, though it's not referenced in the patch notes for the update. Reports from around the web note that this is leading the game to boot quicker on PC platform.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This is just the latest case where Denuvo has been removed due to issues facing consumers thanks to the anti-piracy tech.

In the past few years alone, we've heard many examples of the IP-protection measures interfering with games – whether that's in Metal Gear Rising’s DRM disabling the game’s Mac edition, and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time locking players out of a single-player game because of always-online DRM, or the more high-profile performance issues caused by anti-piracy tech in Resident Evil Village, lately.

At least developers are getting wise to it, though; some companies, like Sega and Amplitude Studios, are now pre-emptively removing Denuvo before a game's release to ensure player satisfaction.

In other Marvel's Avenges news, we recently heard that the PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man in Marvel's Avengers has not been forgotten about and will be arriving in the game later this year.

Back in August, The War for Wakanda expansion dropped in the game and added new missions, new villains, new enemies, a new biome, and Black Panther himself as a playable character - all for free.