Hot off of the success of X-Men '97, the MCU seemingly finds a writer for its own X-Men film

The X-Men have been teased in the MCU for a little while now, but it's sounding like a film of their own is finally in the works.

In films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and series like Ms. Marvel, the MCU has slowly been sowing the seeds of the X-Men, with the former having an alternate universe of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier slightly unceremoniously killed off, and the latter retconning Ms. Marvel to be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. Now, as reported by Deadline, it sounds like Marvel is getting its ass in gear with the X-Men. According to Deadline's report, Michael Lesslie, the original writer behind the Assassin's Creed movie, as well as last year's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, is currently in negotiations to write the screenplay for an X-Men film.

Deadline also writes that the film is still in early development, with no talent or director currently attached, and no release date currently planned. You probably also won't be surprised to hear that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is attached to produce, but then when isn't he? Both Marvel and Disney have recently found success in the nostalgic throwback/ comeback series X-Men '97, which is set to get a second season, though Marvel's streaming boss would like you to remember that animation takes quite a while, so don't expect it any time soon.

In a couple months time, the MCU is set to receive its arguably biggest mutant addition in the form of Deadpool & Wolverine, which introduces both Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine into the long-running cinematic universe. The first trailer for that finally arrived last month, showing off Jackman in the classic yellow and blue Wolverine suit. I personally wouldn't expect Jackman to stick around too long though, as the film is another multiverse story, and both him and Reynolds have promised it won't mess with the much beloved Logan. Plus, Marvel will obviously want to have its own take on Wolverine to get some fresh bums in seats, whenever the time comes.