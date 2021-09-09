If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Madden 22 training values and how to get more training points

Selling up to rank up
Knowing Madden 22 training values is key to getting the most training points from your sells.

You’ll need these points to upgrade your best players and have half a chance at succeeding in Madden Ultimate Team mode. Fortunately, you'll likely end up with plenty of cards to sell for training points the more you play.

Madden 22 training values | How to get Madden 22 training points

You can earn training points through completing MUT challenges, but this isn’t the best or easiest way to get points. For starters, not all MUT challenges offer training points, and then there’s the obvious issue of how long it takes to complete challenges and earn the points you need.

Your best option for getting training points is through Madden 22’s quicksells, which you’ll need cards for. Buying them is the option we least recommend, since you can earn them through playing the game normally by playing online matches or completing challenges.

Once you’ve got some cards saved up that you don’t want to keep, sell them off for training points. You can also buy them at auctions, though your chances of finding good prices on valuable cards is, naturally, rather random in these things.

Madden 22 training values | Madden 22 quicksell training values

These are all the Madden 22 quicksell training values based on card rank

Card Ranking Training Points
62-65 4
66-69 6
70 10
71 12
72 15
73 18
74 21
75 26
76 31
77 38
78 46
79 56
80 110
81 160
82 230
83 340
84 490
85 710
86 1,030
87 1,500
88 2,180
89 3,150
90 5,000
91 7,000

