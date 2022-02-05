Looks like The Sims 4 is getting a wedding-themed Game Pack

The Sims 4 players are getting a wedding-themed Game Pack, if a recent leak is any indication.

Last month, The Sims Twitter account teased that a Game Pack that "throws a party for love" was on the way, and what else would be considered a "party for love" other than a wedding? Makes sense. Plus, if you look at the official website, there is a content teaser card titled "Say I Do" - so what else could it mean, right?

One recent leak seems to confirm wedding bells for Sims 4 players (thanks, Eurogamer). Twitter user lunar_britney posted four images of the new Game Pack, set in the world of Tartosa, and it is reporteldy titled The Sim 4: My Wedding Stories.

According to a translation posted by lunar_brittanym, My Wedding Stories provides players with tbe ability to customize details raning from the wedding request to the reception. The Game Pack also features the ability to choose the wedding party, host and engagement dinner, rehersal, and it sounds like even stag and hen parties are included in the prepartations.

For the big day itself, players will see their menu, deoractions, and nuptuial choices come to fruition. Bascially, your Sim will be doing everything you would do in real life to pull off the perfect wedding and enjoy the traditions and benefits leading up to it.

Roughly translated description! pic.twitter.com/dGsJNhg0Ca — Britney Lunar 🌙 (@lunar_britney) February 4, 2022

It also appears the content will arrive just outside of Valentine's Day on February 17. This is according to Sims leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia.

If the Game Pack is indeed coming on February 17, we fully expect EA and Maxis to make an announcement sometime next week.

The Sims 4 is currently celebrating the frachises's 22nd anniversary with a free trial on Steam until February 7. You can also save 88% when you purchase the game, and there's also a sale on select packs.