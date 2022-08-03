Logitech G and Tencent are bringing a cloud gaming handheld to market later this year

Logitech G and Tencent Games have announced a partnership to bring a cloud gaming handheld to market.

The new device will support multiple cloud gaming services, and both companies are working with the Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now teams which will allow you to play youe games when away from your conosle or PC.

"Logitech G’s leadership in PC and console gaming gear make them an ideal partner to help us realize the vision of bringing a better gaming experience to gamers around the globe," said Daniel Wu, general manager of Tencent Games Smart Solution Innovation Lab.

"[This] marks the start of a new opportunity for our companies to further push the frontiers of gaming devices."

"As one of the leading global platforms for game development, publishing and operations, Tencent Games has been at the forefront of innovation and it’s why we partnered with them,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G.

"As someone that grew up playing video games, the idea of being able to stream and play AAA games almost anywhere is super exciting, and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on."

Cloud gaming utilizes data center servers to stream video games to consumers. There’s no need to download or install PC or console games. Instead, games are rendered and played on remote servers, allowing you to interact with them locally on your devices.

More information will be shared at a later date and the handheld is expected to launch later this year.