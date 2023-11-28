Like A Dragon Gaiden Kokoro answers and romance guide

The Like A Dragon Gaiden Kokoro relationship at the Castle cabaret involves Kiryu getting to know a young woman from the boonies who ahs big dreams. Getting closer means giving the right answers during each conversation with Kokoro and understanding what she likes, which isn't exactly easy with some of the more seemingly random topics that come up.

Our Like A Dragon Kokoro guide goes over all the right answers and explains how to raise your relationship level quickly.

Like A Dragon Gaiden Kokoro

Like A Dragon Gaiden Kokoro Romance

Your time with Kokoro follows the same rules as your relationship with other hostesses. You arrive at the Castle club, pay an entrance fee, and spend some time with Kokoro. She expects you to buy drinks, you have the chance to give a present, and you get to know each other through conversations. Every interaction either raises or lowers her affection meter, depending on what you do.

Some suggest Kokoro and other hostesses have favorite drinks, but I haven’t found that to be the case. Like in previous Yakuza games, Kokoro seems to prefer when you purchase more expensive drinks, so make sure you’ve got some yen in your pockets before deciding to go.

Gaiden divides your time with Kokoro into three ranks – zero, one, and two. You get a different selection of conversation topics to choose from in each rank, and picking the correct response gives you a significant relationship boost. You can pick the topics in any order, though every relationship rank starts and ends with a pre-set question. You don’t have to pick every topic to max out Kokoro’s affection meter. Unless you’re choosing incorrect answers, a few right choices will do the trick.

Make sure to buy and use the Mini-More Perfume from Ebisu before starting a date. It gives you a small affection boost for every positive action.

Kokoro gifts

Kokoro likes jewelry and prizes from the UFO catcher machine. You can max out her affection through conversations and drink orders, though, so you shouldn’t have to worry much about bringing something special every time.

Like A Dragon Kokoro answers – Rank 0

Kokoro kicks off with a simple introduction:

Hey there, I’m Kokoro

Answer: I’m sure I will

Topic: Mahjong, anyone?

Question: Have you ever played mahjong?

Answer: Wanna try me?

Topic: Makeup

Question: I don’t usually wear makeup

Answer: Looks like it’s doing your skin good

Topic: Kids

Question: Do you like kids?

Answer: Kids are great

Topic: Getting drunk

Question: I’m a chatterbox when I’m drunk

Answer: You look sexier when you’re drunk

Topic: Romantic interests

Question: What’s your type?

Answer: You like gorilla-like men?

Topic: Physique

Question: How did you get so fit?

Answer: I fight thugs

Topic: Marriage

Question: Interested in marriage?

Answer: I might consider one with you

After you max out Kokoro’s relationship meter the first time, she asks:

What’s your greatest accomplishment?

Answer: It’s still to come

Like A Dragon Kokoro answers – Rank 1

Kokoro starts this rank with:

I have so many interests

Answer: How do you find the time?

Topic: Your dreams

Question: What are your dreams?

Answer: A trip around the world

Topic: The Perfect Relationship

Question: What’s the perfect relationship?

Answer: You make a good point

Topic: Age

Question: How old are you?

Answer: 51

Topic: Opinion of me

Question: What do you think of me?

Answer: I’m not particularly interested

Topic: Yakuman on East One

Question: I dealt into a dealer yakuman in east one, and immediately zeroed out.

Answer: I’ve done the opposite

Topic: Spice it up

Question: Let’s kick things up a notch!

Answer: Yeah, let’s have a blast tonight!

Topic: Moving house

Question: I think it might be time to move

Answer: I can help you make space where you’re at

After the meter fills up again, Kokoro says:

I’m saving up for my dreams

Answer: Then I’ll be sure to ask for you every time!

Like A Dragon Kokoro answers – Rank 2

When you first speak with Kokoro at rank two, she says:

I can’t help but wish there were two of me

Answer: I feel the same way sometimes

Topic: Public relations

Question: How should I deal with people?

Answer: Give them a clear no

Topic: Birthday present

Question: Any recommendations for a present?

Answer: An accessory

Topic: Domestic bliss

Question: I wish I had a sweetheart husband at home

Answer: With a delicious home-cooked meal ready?

Topic: Gorilla

Question: You remind me of a gorilla!

Answer: I’m a long way off compared to a real gorilla

Topic: Feeling tense

Question: I haven’t had a massage in a while

Answer: I could go for one myself

Topic: Feeling overwhelmed

Question: Sometimes, work consumes my whole life

Answer: I’d like to support you if I can

Topic: Fun together

Question: Wanna have some fun?

Answer: Let’s play mahjong

Once the meter maxes out again, Kokoro says:

Maybe I should give up on something

Answer: Don’t give up. Go for what you want! OR Take a break and think about it

