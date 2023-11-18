Like A Dragon Gaiden Ayu answers and romance guide
Excercising the flirting muscle
The Like A Dragon Gaiden Ayu relationship puts you back in the booths of Heaven's Cloud as you get to know the club's more athletic hostess. Like the series' other hostess segments, you'll need to say the right things and conduct yourself appropriately if you want to improve your relationship with Ayu, and it's not always easy to predict what counts as correct.
Our Like A Dragon Gaiden Ayu guide lists all the correct answers for every topic and offers tips for how to boost your relationship quickly.
Like A Dragon Gaiden Ayu
How to romance Ayu in Like A Dragon Gaiden
Your relationship with Ayu follows a similar pattern as the one with Kei or any of the hostesses at the Castle club. You arrive, pay an entrance fee, and spend some time with the hostess of your choice – that’d be Ayu. You’ll need to buy drinks and possibly give presents to have a better chance of improving your relationship significantly, but the real progress comes from talking. Every interaction either raises or lowers Ayu’s affection meter, depending on what you do.
After finishing Ayu’s relationship arc and seeing her final scene, I haven’t found that she has a favorite drink. Like in previous Yakuza games, Ayu is happier the more money you spend, so set aside some yen and buy an expensive bottle of something when she asks you for a drink.
Gaiden divides your time with hostesses into ranks – zero, one, and two. Each rank comes with new conversation topics to choose, and while you can pick the topics in any order, every relationship rank starts and ends with a pre-set question.
Make sure to buy and use the Mini-More Perfume from Ebisu before starting a date. It gives you a slight affection boost for every positive action.
Ayu gifts
As far as I could tell, Ayu’s gift preferences are similar to Kei’s. She likes:
- Jewelry
- Prizes from the UFO machine crane game
- Drinks
Like A Dragon Gaiden Ayu answers – Rank 0
Ayu begins the first conversation with this:
- It’s nice to meet you. I’m Ayu
- Answer: … Sounds good
- Topic: What are you staring at
- Question: Why are you staring at me?
- Answer: Your boobs are… really big
- Topic: Valuable work skills
- Question: What’s important in your line of work?
- Answer: The ability to resist temptation
- Topic: Was it cold out?
- Question: You weren’t cold on your way here, were you?
- Answer: I’m freezing. Why don’t you warm me up?
- Topic: Dressing on days off
- Question: I try to relax by wearing comfier clothes…
- Answer: Like pants and flats?
- Topic: Playing sports
- Question: Do you play sports?
- Answer: I go to the gym every day
- Topic: Skincare routine
- Question: Do you have a skincare routine?
- Answer: Face mask after bathing every night
- Topic: My drinking habits
- Question: How much do you usually drink?
- Answer: Like a fish
There’s one more question to answer before ranking up:
- Question: How should a club’s number one act?
- Answer: They should be a role model, a leader
Like A Dragon Gaiden Ayu answers – Rank 1
When you visit again after ranking up, Ayu says:
- Question: Have you dealt with customers before?
- Answer: I was a host for a bit
- Topic: Ice breakers
- Question: What’s your go-to conversation starter?
- Answer: Something about the time of year, perhaps
- Topic: Talkative women
- Question: What do you think of talkative women?
- Answer: I love their energy
- Topic: Chinese food therapy
- Question: Do you know what Chinese food therapy is?
- Answer: It’s about treating problems your body might develop
- Topic: Regional friends
- Question: Do you have a lot of friends from all over?
- Answer: You could say that
- Topic: Her day off routine
- Question: What do you think I do on my day off?
- Answer: Exercise, I bet
- Topic: Alluring sights
- Question: What small, fleeting image gets you going?
- Answer: The nape of her neck when her hair is up
- Topic: Coffrets
- Question: Have you heard of a coffret?
- Answer: It’s a makeup thing, right?
Once the gauge is full again, Ayu asks:
- What career would be best for me?
- Answer: How about running a beauty salon?
Like A Dragon Gaiden Ayu answers – Rank 2
When you visit after reaching rank two, Ayu asks:
- Did you follow my little suggestion?
- Answer: Yep, I’m drinking water along with my alcohol
- Topic: Her drinking habits
- Question: How much do you think I usually drink?
- Answer: Two bottles of champagne, probably
- Topic: Cheating
- Question: What do you consider cheating?
- Answer: Spending the night together
- Topic: Pursuing dreams
- Question: Pursuing my dreams is my top priority
- Answer: You need a guy who’s the same way
- Topic: Admiring her
- Question: What are you looking at?
- Answer: Those sexy lips of yours
- Topic: Favored cosplay
- Question: What sort of cosplay do you like?
- Answer: A maid outfit, for sure
- Topic: Dating apps
- Question: How do you feel about fibbing on a dating profile?
- Answer: Any blatant lies should be avoided
- Topic: More about me
- Question: Tell me something about yourself
- Answer: I don’t have anything good to talk about
- The final rank-up question is: I started studying to get the license I need!
- Answer: Congratulations. Let’s raise a glass to you
If you need a break from the cabaret and want to see what else Sotenbori has to offer, check out our Fukupi location guide and Flying Takoyaki guide to get some quick and easy Akame points.