Like A Dragon Gaiden Ayu answers and romance guide

The Like A Dragon Gaiden Ayu relationship puts you back in the booths of Heaven's Cloud as you get to know the club's more athletic hostess. Like the series' other hostess segments, you'll need to say the right things and conduct yourself appropriately if you want to improve your relationship with Ayu, and it's not always easy to predict what counts as correct.

Our Like A Dragon Gaiden Ayu guide lists all the correct answers for every topic and offers tips for how to boost your relationship quickly.

Like A Dragon Gaiden Ayu

How to romance Ayu in Like A Dragon Gaiden

Your relationship with Ayu follows a similar pattern as the one with Kei or any of the hostesses at the Castle club. You arrive, pay an entrance fee, and spend some time with the hostess of your choice – that’d be Ayu. You’ll need to buy drinks and possibly give presents to have a better chance of improving your relationship significantly, but the real progress comes from talking. Every interaction either raises or lowers Ayu’s affection meter, depending on what you do.

After finishing Ayu’s relationship arc and seeing her final scene, I haven’t found that she has a favorite drink. Like in previous Yakuza games, Ayu is happier the more money you spend, so set aside some yen and buy an expensive bottle of something when she asks you for a drink.

Gaiden divides your time with hostesses into ranks – zero, one, and two. Each rank comes with new conversation topics to choose, and while you can pick the topics in any order, every relationship rank starts and ends with a pre-set question.

Make sure to buy and use the Mini-More Perfume from Ebisu before starting a date. It gives you a slight affection boost for every positive action.

Ayu gifts

As far as I could tell, Ayu’s gift preferences are similar to Kei’s. She likes:

Jewelry

Prizes from the UFO machine crane game

Drinks

Like A Dragon Gaiden Ayu answers – Rank 0

Ayu begins the first conversation with this:

It’s nice to meet you. I’m Ayu

Answer: … Sounds good

Topic: What are you staring at

Question: Why are you staring at me?

Answer: Your boobs are… really big

Topic: Valuable work skills

Question: What’s important in your line of work?

Answer: The ability to resist temptation

Topic: Was it cold out?

Question: You weren’t cold on your way here, were you?

Answer: I’m freezing. Why don’t you warm me up?

Topic: Dressing on days off

Question: I try to relax by wearing comfier clothes…

Answer: Like pants and flats?

Topic: Playing sports

Question: Do you play sports?

Answer: I go to the gym every day

Topic: Skincare routine

Question: Do you have a skincare routine?

Answer: Face mask after bathing every night

Topic: My drinking habits

Question: How much do you usually drink?

Answer: Like a fish

There’s one more question to answer before ranking up:

Question: How should a club’s number one act?

Answer: They should be a role model, a leader

Like A Dragon Gaiden Ayu answers – Rank 1

When you visit again after ranking up, Ayu says:

Question: Have you dealt with customers before?

Answer: I was a host for a bit

Topic: Ice breakers

Question: What’s your go-to conversation starter?

Answer: Something about the time of year, perhaps

Topic: Talkative women

Question: What do you think of talkative women?

Answer: I love their energy

Topic: Chinese food therapy

Question: Do you know what Chinese food therapy is?

Answer: It’s about treating problems your body might develop

Topic: Regional friends

Question: Do you have a lot of friends from all over?

Answer: You could say that

Topic: Her day off routine

Question: What do you think I do on my day off?

Answer: Exercise, I bet

Topic: Alluring sights

Question: What small, fleeting image gets you going?

Answer: The nape of her neck when her hair is up

Topic: Coffrets

Question: Have you heard of a coffret?

Answer: It’s a makeup thing, right?

Once the gauge is full again, Ayu asks:

What career would be best for me?

Answer: How about running a beauty salon?

Like A Dragon Gaiden Ayu answers – Rank 2

When you visit after reaching rank two, Ayu asks:

Did you follow my little suggestion?

Answer: Yep, I’m drinking water along with my alcohol

Topic: Her drinking habits

Question: How much do you think I usually drink?

Answer: Two bottles of champagne, probably

Topic: Cheating

Question: What do you consider cheating?

Answer: Spending the night together

Topic: Pursuing dreams

Question: Pursuing my dreams is my top priority

Answer: You need a guy who’s the same way

Topic: Admiring her

Question: What are you looking at?

Answer: Those sexy lips of yours

Topic: Favored cosplay

Question: What sort of cosplay do you like?

Answer: A maid outfit, for sure

Topic: Dating apps

Question: How do you feel about fibbing on a dating profile?

Answer: Any blatant lies should be avoided

Topic: More about me

Question: Tell me something about yourself

Answer: I don’t have anything good to talk about

The final rank-up question is: I started studying to get the license I need!

Answer: Congratulations. Let’s raise a glass to you

