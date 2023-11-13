Like a Dragon Gaiden Locker Keys guide

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, the snappily-named latest entry in Kazuma Kiryu’s yakuza adventures has finally arrived. Aside from ‘why has our favourite karaoke-singing tough guy nicked all of James Bond’s gadgets?’, one question that’s on the lips of those delving into the game is ‘how do I find all of the locker keys strewn around Sotenbori?’.

Well, thankfully, you can find out some key (get it?) information that should help you to hunt down all of the hidden keys required to acquire all of the goodies hiding in Sotenbori’s coin lockers right here.

What are Locker Keys used for in Like a Dragon Gaiden?

The coin lockers in Like a Dragon Gaiden will be a familiar sight to those who’re veterans of the Yakuza/Like A Dragon series, but if you’re new or need a refresher, the idea behind them is simple.

Embedded into a wall - which in Gaiden’s case can be found just south of Bishamon Bridge - there’s a veritable treasure trove of blue lockers containing all manner of useful items which can be acquired without having to fork over any of your precious cash.

Well hello, coin lockers. | Image credit: VG247/SEGA

The catch is that some mischievous being has decided to deposit the keys to all of these lockers in various spots, many of which are hidden or hard-to-reach, throughout the map, meaning you’ll have to get out and find them in order to claim your prizes.

Once you’ve found some of these keys, you’ll be able to return to the lockers and unlock the ones which correspond to what you’ve found - for example, locker key D1 opens up locker D1 - and immediately be gifted whatever lies inside.

From valuable golden plates, to healing drinks, and even gear, the items on offer in the lockers are all well-worth obtaining.

Where are the Locker Keys in Like a Dragon Gaiden?

To easily find locker keys in Like a Dragon Gaiden, you first need to purchase some Contact Lenses from Ebisu Pawn Sotenbori. After that the locations of locker keys around Osaka will be revealed on your mini-map as you traverse the city.

Next, in order to find all of the locker keys you’ll need to score this sweet free stuff, you’ll have to head out and explore Sotenbori, becoming familiar with the innumerable nooks and crannies lurking beyond its bustling streets.

If that sounds intimidating, then don’t worry, here are some tips to help you!

First of all, now that you have invested in Contact Lenses to help you spot the keys, which only cost a fairly reasonable price when compared to other gear at Ebisu Pawn Sotenbori, you need to make sure you actually equip them. Once equipped, the lenses will ensure that the locations of keys that can be found on the ground start to show up on your mini-map.

Image credit: VG247/SEGA

While you’ll probably still have to do a bit of looking around to spot the key once you arrive at the location indicated by the map markers, narrowing your search down to a general area will help save you oodles of time.

Much like in previous Yakuza/Like A Dragon titles, locker keys show up as brightly glowing spots, making grabbing those on the ground relatively easy to spot once you’ve worked out which corners they’re tucked away in and peeked around any obstacles obscuring them from prying eyes.

Image credit: VG247/SEGA

One new wrinkle in Gaiden is that some of the keys can be found in areas that mean they’re only retrievable using Joryu’s spider gadget. So, if you’re struggling, look up. There could well be a glowing key stuck in a tree or nestled on a ledge that you’ll have to position yourself underneath or adjacent to until a button prompt appears that’ll allow you to reel it in.

For more on Kiryu's latest outing, make sure to check out our Like A Dragon Gaiden review.