Like A Dragon Gaiden Kei answers and romance guide
Streaming sensation
The Like A Dragon Gaiden Kei subplot tasks you with getting closer to one of the hostesses at Heaven's Cloud in Sotenbori. That means giving the right answers during each conversation with Kei and understanding what she likes - not an easy thing to do unless you've done it before.
Our Like A Dragon Kei guide goes over all the right answers and explains how to raise your relationship level quickly.
Like A Dragon Gaiden Kei
How to romance Kei in Like A Dragon Gaiden
Your relationship with Kei follows similar rules as your relationship with other hostesses. You arrive at the club, pay an entrance fee, and spend some time with the hostess of your choice – Kei, in this case, obviously. You’ll buy drinks, give presents, and have a few conversations, and every interaction either raises or lowers her affection meter, depending on what you do.
While some people suggest Kei and other hostesses have favorite drinks, I haven’t found that to be the case. Like in previous Yakuza games, Kei seems to appreciate you more when you purchase more expensive drinks – which makes sense, considering the goal of a hostess is encouraging patrons to spend money.
Gaiden divides your time with Kei into three ranks – zero, one, and two. You get a different selection of conversation topics to choose from in each rank, and picking the correct response gives you a significant relationship boost. You can pick the topics in any order, though every relationship rank starts and ends with a pre-set question.
Make sure to buy and use the Mini-More Perfume from Ebisu before starting a date, as it gives you a slight affection boost for every action.
Kei gifts
I was unable to tell if Kei has something she likes more than anything else. In general, she was happy with:
Jewelry Prizes from the UFO machine crane game
Like A Dragon Kei answers – Rank 0
Rank 0 kicks off with this one, and then you’re free to choose from any of the topics that show up.
Sorry if my Japanese sounds a little weird
- I can be your speaking partner
- Topic: Hobbies
- Question: Do you have any hobbies?
- Answer: Karaoke
- Topic: Japanese Food
- Question: What’s your favorite Japanese dish?
- Answer: Sushi
- Topic: Hitting the bottle
- Question: Do you drink a lot?
- Answer: I chug as much as I can
- Topic: Adventurous palate
- Question: What new food do you think I tried?
- Answer: Spicy fish roe
- Topic: Kansai dialect
- Question: Sometimes, I can’t understand
- Answer: Sometimes, even I don’t understand
- Topic: Clothing of choice
- Question: What do you wear beside suits?
- Answer: My birthday suit
- Topic: Pizza
- Question: Do you like pizza?
- Answer: Pizza gets me pumped up
Kei Rank 0 end question: Do you know what a streamer is?
- Answer: Someone who does live broadcasts online
Like A Dragon Kei answers – Rank 1
The next time you visit Kei after ranking up, she’ll ask this:
- What would you stream, Joryu-san?
- Answer: Karaoke
- Topic: Ladies’ man
- Question: You must be popular with the ladies
- Answer: I suppose I am
- Topic: Hairstyles
- Question: What kind of hairstyle do you like on women?
- Answer: Long
- Topic: Feeling unwell
- Question: Are you tired or something?
- Answer: Maybe a little
- Topic: Talking is nice
- Question: It’s easy to open up to you!
- Answer: I’d love to hear more
- Topic: Chatty drunks
- Question: Are you a chatty drunk?
- Answer: Only around you
- Topic: Traveling
- Question: Do you travel a lot?
- Answer: I’ve been all over Japan
- Topic: Livestreaming
- Question: I got worried about people’s reactions
- Answer: If you have fun, that’s all that matters
- Kei rank 1 end question: What do you think my end goal is?
- Answer: To become a legendary streamer
Like A Dragon Kei answers – Rank 2
Kei starts the final stage of your relationship with this:
- Do you have any close friends?
- Answer: I have online friends
- Topic: Fighting Prowess
- Question: You’re a force to be reckoned with, huh?
- Answer: I’m nothing to write home about
- Topic: Pick-up lines
- Question: Do you have any pick-up lines?
- Answer: You’re one interesting woman
- Topic: Being cheated on
- Question: What would you do if a girl cheated on you?
- Answer: Break up with her
- Topic: Date destinations
- Question: Where would you take me on a date?
- Answer: We’d start at my place
- Topic: Too much alcohol
- Question: I might’ve had too much to drink
- Answer: Your face does look a little red
- Topic: Dearth of dates
- Question: I wonder why I haven’t been able to date much
- Answer: Do you have high standards?
- Topic: Getting out of things
- Question: I can’t pretend I don’t understand Japanese anymore
- Answer: You did that?
The final conversation topic is about Kei’s future.
- Question: I wonder if I’ll ever be able to do that… I’m worried
- Answer: I believe in you
If you need a break from the cabaret and want to take care of some jobs around Sotenbori, check out our Fukupi location guide and Flying Takoyaki guide to get some quick and easy Akame points.