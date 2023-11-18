Like A Dragon Gaiden Kei answers and romance guide

The Like A Dragon Gaiden Kei subplot tasks you with getting closer to one of the hostesses at Heaven's Cloud in Sotenbori. That means giving the right answers during each conversation with Kei and understanding what she likes - not an easy thing to do unless you've done it before.

Our Like A Dragon Kei guide goes over all the right answers and explains how to raise your relationship level quickly.

Like A Dragon Gaiden Kei

How to romance Kei in Like A Dragon Gaiden

Your relationship with Kei follows similar rules as your relationship with other hostesses. You arrive at the club, pay an entrance fee, and spend some time with the hostess of your choice – Kei, in this case, obviously. You’ll buy drinks, give presents, and have a few conversations, and every interaction either raises or lowers her affection meter, depending on what you do.

While some people suggest Kei and other hostesses have favorite drinks, I haven’t found that to be the case. Like in previous Yakuza games, Kei seems to appreciate you more when you purchase more expensive drinks – which makes sense, considering the goal of a hostess is encouraging patrons to spend money.

Gaiden divides your time with Kei into three ranks – zero, one, and two. You get a different selection of conversation topics to choose from in each rank, and picking the correct response gives you a significant relationship boost. You can pick the topics in any order, though every relationship rank starts and ends with a pre-set question.

Make sure to buy and use the Mini-More Perfume from Ebisu before starting a date, as it gives you a slight affection boost for every action.

Kei gifts

I was unable to tell if Kei has something she likes more than anything else. In general, she was happy with:

Jewelry Prizes from the UFO machine crane game

Like A Dragon Kei answers – Rank 0

Rank 0 kicks off with this one, and then you’re free to choose from any of the topics that show up.

Sorry if my Japanese sounds a little weird

I can be your speaking partner

Topic: Hobbies

Question: Do you have any hobbies?

Answer: Karaoke

Topic: Japanese Food

Question: What’s your favorite Japanese dish?

Answer: Sushi

Topic: Hitting the bottle

Question: Do you drink a lot?

Answer: I chug as much as I can

Topic: Adventurous palate

Question: What new food do you think I tried?

Answer: Spicy fish roe

Topic: Kansai dialect

Question: Sometimes, I can’t understand

Answer: Sometimes, even I don’t understand

Topic: Clothing of choice

Question: What do you wear beside suits?

Answer: My birthday suit

Topic: Pizza

Question: Do you like pizza?

Answer: Pizza gets me pumped up

Kei Rank 0 end question: Do you know what a streamer is?

Answer: Someone who does live broadcasts online

Like A Dragon Kei answers – Rank 1

The next time you visit Kei after ranking up, she’ll ask this:

What would you stream, Joryu-san?

Answer: Karaoke

Topic: Ladies’ man

Question: You must be popular with the ladies

Answer: I suppose I am

Topic: Hairstyles

Question: What kind of hairstyle do you like on women?

Answer: Long

Topic: Feeling unwell

Question: Are you tired or something?

Answer: Maybe a little

Topic: Talking is nice

Question: It’s easy to open up to you!

Answer: I’d love to hear more

Topic: Chatty drunks

Question: Are you a chatty drunk?

Answer: Only around you

Topic: Traveling

Question: Do you travel a lot?

Answer: I’ve been all over Japan

Topic: Livestreaming

Question: I got worried about people’s reactions

Answer: If you have fun, that’s all that matters

Kei rank 1 end question: What do you think my end goal is?

Answer: To become a legendary streamer

Like A Dragon Kei answers – Rank 2

Kei starts the final stage of your relationship with this:

Do you have any close friends?

Answer: I have online friends

Topic: Fighting Prowess

Question: You’re a force to be reckoned with, huh?

Answer: I’m nothing to write home about

Topic: Pick-up lines

Question: Do you have any pick-up lines?

Answer: You’re one interesting woman

Topic: Being cheated on

Question: What would you do if a girl cheated on you?

Answer: Break up with her

Topic: Date destinations

Question: Where would you take me on a date?

Answer: We’d start at my place

Topic: Too much alcohol

Question: I might’ve had too much to drink

Answer: Your face does look a little red

Topic: Dearth of dates

Question: I wonder why I haven’t been able to date much

Answer: Do you have high standards?

Topic: Getting out of things

Question: I can’t pretend I don’t understand Japanese anymore

Answer: You did that?

The final conversation topic is about Kei’s future.

Question: I wonder if I’ll ever be able to do that… I’m worried

Answer: I believe in you

