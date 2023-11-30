Getting the Like A Dragon Gaiden cabaret answers right feels like a guessing game most of the time, especially since Gaiden doesn’t give you much time to get to know each hostess compared to the series’ other cabaret mini-games. There aren’t any associated side stories, and there’s no tangible reward for clearing them all.

If you’re after every trophy, though, you’ll need to max out your relationship with all five hostesses. That means spending a lot of yen as well, so make sure to keep up with your Akame Network quests and loot every locker in Sotenbori along the way.

Like A Dragon Gaiden cabaret

Like A Dragon Gaiden cabaret mini-game explained

Like A Dragon Gaiden has two clubs, one in Sotenbori – Club Heaven, with two hostesses – and one on the Castle – Castle Cabaret, with three hostesses. Gaiden pares back Kiryu’s time at the clubs. There’s no management like in Yakuza 0, and you can’t really get to know any of the hostesses outside a handful of conversations at the cabaret. You visit, pay a fee, order some drinks, and have a chat.

Each hostess relationship has three ranks, and each rank has specific topics you can pick with three responses. There’s almost always one excellent response that raises the hostess’ affection by a higher degree, one that’s just okay, and one she really doesn’t like.

Ranking up opens new conversations, but the pattern stays the same. Once you fill the affection meter a third time, you get a FMV scene with the hostess, and that’s it. You can continue visiting the club and spending time with that hostess, though there’s no practical reason to.

You’re expected to order drinks when you visit a hostess, and while you can get a small boost from less expensive drinks, they tend to appreciate it more when you splash out for the pricey stuff. You can also give them a gift – jewelry, clothing, or energy drinks, for example, though a universal favorite is any prize you win from the UFO Catcher crane game. The gift is an added bonus that bumps up the relationship meter a little more, though you don’t really need it if you pick the right conversation topics.

What you do need is the Mini-More Perfume from Ebisu Pawn Shop. In addition to a small attack boost, it raises the affection earned from any action at the cabaret.

Like A Dragon Gaiden cabaret answers

We’re going through each hostess interaction and listing the best answers. For now, we’ve got:

And we’ll be adding more as we finish them.

Head over to our Like A Dragon Gaiden Golden Balls and locker keys location guides if you're after help with more of the city's secrets and challenges.