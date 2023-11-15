The Like A Dragon Gaiden Flying Takoyako request is one of the more confusing missions if you don't make a habit of memorizing every business' marquee. While you’ve likely been to the area around it before, there’s not much reason to notice the takoyaki stall and even less to visit there until taking on the request.

Like A Dragon Gaiden Flying Takoyaki location

There’s a takoyaki stand near the Puzzle-Solving Girl, but that’s not the one she wants. The Flying Takoyaki location is a little ways south from where you pick up the request near the Stijl Bar, tucked away in a cramped little corner in a busy pedestrian intersection. The takoyaki stall is here, at the West Shofokucho and East Shofokucho intersection.

There are no significant obstacles along the way other than the usual thug clusters dotted around. Travel south across Bishamon Bridge, pass the footpath, and take a left on West Shofokucho. Enter the intersection, and turn right.

You’ll see the giant platter of takoyaki over the stall – hence the name Flying Takoyaki. Take out your phone camera, snap a photo, and you’re good to go.

Travel back to the Stijl Bar, speak with the questgiver, and you’ll close out this particular Akame Network request with 600 more Akame Points in your digital wallet.

This is the Puzzle-Solving Girl’s first request, though she’ll have several more for you to complete if you come back and speak with her again. Her missions usually involve similar tasks – deciphering clues and finding certain items or locations – and you get more Akame Points for your trouble. That’s good both for access to new rewards and boosting your Akame level. You’ll eventually need to raise it pretty high to complete the game, so finishing these missions is worth your time.

