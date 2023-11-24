Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, the snappily-named latest entry in Kazuma Kiryu’s yakuza adventures has finally arrived. Aside from ‘why has our favourite karaoke-singing tough guy nicked all of James Bond’s gadgets?’, one question that’s on the lips of those delving into the game is ‘what on Earth is this Kappa I’m supposed to find?’.

Well, thankfully, we’re about to give you the lowdown on exactly what this particular Akame Network request is about, and how to track down the elusive Kappa.

What is the Kappa in Like a Dragon Gaiden?

Like a number of the other Akame Network mission requests you’ll run into as you roam the streets - such as the Fukupi and Flying Takoyaki ones - the amusingly titled ‘How about them Kappas’ sees a random citizen task you with hunting down an interesting object or landmark located somewhere in Sotenbori.

Since Kiryu - sorry, Joryu - loves a good walk, in addition to some cash and Akame points, he always obliges, and the encounter with a Kappa-obsessed man on the northern edge of the Sotenbori canal is no different.

He’ll ask you to track down a Kappa, offering no real useful clues as to where it could be, making this request a little tough if you don’t know where to look.

Like a Dragon Gaiden Kappa location

Good news, you won’t have to travel very far from the location of the request-giver to find the mysterious Kappa. It can be found chilling atop a plant pot next to the boardwalk on the southern side of the Sotenbori canal.

Triangle marks the spot. | Image credit: VG247/SEGA

That’s right, if you squint hard enough while standing next to the Kappa-lover, there’s a chance you might be able to make it out from there, even if its pale colouring does make it blend in pretty well with its urban surroundings.

Once you’ve walked close enough, you’ll be able to snap a photo of it using Joryu’s trusty camera. That’s all you need to do to be able to return to our Kappa-appreciating buddy and collect your reward of some Yen and Akame points.

Well hello, Kappa. | Image credit: VG247/SEGA

Luckily, this is the only Kappa you’ll need to find in Like A Dragon Gaiden (that we know of), so hopefully you won’t get too many flashbacks to scouring Yokohama for the funny little chaps as part of one of Yakuza: Like A Dragon’s part-time hero quests.

