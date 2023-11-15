If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Like A Dragon Gaiden Fukupi location

Mask off moment

Like A Dragon Gaiden Fukupi: A man wearing a suit and collared shirt is depicted against a white background with a skyline in the distance.
Josh Broadwell avatar
Guide by Josh Broadwell Contributor
Published on

Some Akame Network missions are vague, but the Like A Dragon Gaiden Fukupi request is on another level. An unknown man in western Sotenbori asks you to find his Fukupi mask, but the instructions he gives are close to useless. He says he remembers having it before crossing Bishamon Bridge, which narrows it down to, oh, a whole half a city. His recollections don't even tell you what the Fukupi mask looks like, so you're sent out to search with no idea what you're even looking for.

It turns out the Fukupi mask is closer than you or he might realize.

Like A Dragon Gaiden Fukupi location

The mysterious man wasn’t exactly correct in his assumption that he lost the mask before he crossed Bishamen Bridge. The Fukupi-chan mask is on a paper lantern on the bridge’s western side. It’s easy to miss if you’re just passing by, but it looks like this.

Unlike the Flying Takoyaki mission from the Puzzle-Solving Girl, you need to do more than just snap a picture. Cross over to the mask, and press the “examine” button when prompted to reach up and grab it. Head back to the mysterious man, hand the mask over, and you get 40,000 yen and 600 Akame Points for your efforts.

That’s all you can do here for now, unless you want to play a minigame, but it’s still worth the trouble. Earning Akame Points gives you access to new rewards and raises your Akame level. You’ll eventually need to raise that level pretty high to progress Kiryu’s story further, so finishing these easy side missions is definitely a good idea.

If you're after more freebies and want to track down even more secrets in the city, check out our Like A Dragon locker keys locations guide to claim the detritus of Sotenbori for your own.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Video Game

Related topics
Action Adventure Hack & Slash RGG Studio RPG SEGA
About the Author
Josh Broadwell avatar

Josh Broadwell

Contributor

Comments