Some Akame Network missions are vague, but the Like A Dragon Gaiden Fukupi request is on another level. An unknown man in western Sotenbori asks you to find his Fukupi mask, but the instructions he gives are close to useless. He says he remembers having it before crossing Bishamon Bridge, which narrows it down to, oh, a whole half a city. His recollections don't even tell you what the Fukupi mask looks like, so you're sent out to search with no idea what you're even looking for.

It turns out the Fukupi mask is closer than you or he might realize.

Like A Dragon Gaiden Fukupi location

The mysterious man wasn’t exactly correct in his assumption that he lost the mask before he crossed Bishamen Bridge. The Fukupi-chan mask is on a paper lantern on the bridge’s western side. It’s easy to miss if you’re just passing by, but it looks like this.

Unlike the Flying Takoyaki mission from the Puzzle-Solving Girl, you need to do more than just snap a picture. Cross over to the mask, and press the “examine” button when prompted to reach up and grab it. Head back to the mysterious man, hand the mask over, and you get 40,000 yen and 600 Akame Points for your efforts.

That’s all you can do here for now, unless you want to play a minigame, but it’s still worth the trouble. Earning Akame Points gives you access to new rewards and raises your Akame level. You’ll eventually need to raise that level pretty high to progress Kiryu’s story further, so finishing these easy side missions is definitely a good idea.

If you're after more freebies and want to track down even more secrets in the city, check out our Like A Dragon locker keys locations guide to claim the detritus of Sotenbori for your own.