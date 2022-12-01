LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Metal: Hellsinger, High on Life, more coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced some of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass in December.

Kicking things off today is indie gem Eastward for cloud, console, and PC. Released in 2021 on Steam, the game was developed by Shanghai-based studio Pixpil, and takes place in the near future.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Launch Trailer

In the game, society is starting to collapse. The human population is at an all-time low as a deadly toxic presence has spread across the land. Those who have survived live in underground villages, but some still long for the outside world. Join John and Sam as they traverse the land by rail, where they visit towns and come across strange creatures and even stranger people.

Also available today is The Walking Dead: The Final Season for cloud, console, and PC, as well as Totally Reliable Delivery Service on PC.

On December 6, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga comes to cloud, console, and PC, as does Hello Neighbor 2 which is available on day one with Game Pass.

Metal: Hellsinger for console arrives on December 8 alongside Chained Echoes for cloud, console, and PC.

Available as a day one title, Chained Echoes takes place in a land where three kingdoms have been warring for centuries. A fragile peace has finally come, due to a magical weapon of mass destruction, but it won't last. Your goal is to make everlasting peace as you adventure through a world full of magic, mechs, various characters, airships, and dangerous foes.

High On Life hits Game Pass for cloud, console, and PC on December 13 as a day-one release. From the mind of Justin Roiland of Rick and Morty fame, the game finds humanity threatened by an alien cartel. They want to use humans as drugs, and it is up to you to rescue and partner with talking guns to take down the bad guys and save the world. Check out our hands-on for more on the title.

The lovely alchemist simulator Potion Craft releases on the service on December 13 for console and PC, and December 15 will see the release of Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition for cloud, console, and PC. Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan also hits the service for cloud, console, and PC on the same day.

New additions mean that some games are leaving Game Pass. You have until December 15 to download the following titles: