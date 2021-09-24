I have a lot of time for indie games these days, especially ones as well executed as this. In the video above it's all aboard the hype train as I give you 5 reasons why you need to play Eastward.

From the chroma tint to complement the modern pixel art style to the eargasmic synthwave soundtrack, Eastward is just dripping in style.

If you're looking for a cozy game akin to classics like the 2D Zelda games, Earthbound and Dragon Quest then this is definitely the game for you, and I'm sure you'll fall in love with the main characters John and Sam, and get a few laughs out of the quirky NPC Dialog.

Watch the video but all in all, Eastward is just a cozy game that helped me relax and did not once produce a stressful moment. The game has a beautiful simplicity to it that's calming.

The whole game is presented with such charm and personality that I was easily able to overlook its one or two little shortcomings. Bear in mind that It's quite a long game, so strap in for quite the journey if you do pick it up.

Eastward is out now on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Disclaimer: Tested on Nintendo Switch, with a copy of the game provided by the publisher.