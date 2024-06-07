Lego Horizon Adventures announced at Summer Game Fest 2024

Lego Horizon Adventures has just been announced at the Summer Game Fest 2024. It's coming out later this year on PlayStation, but also launching on the same day on PC and Nintnedo Switch.

You can watch the trailer for the game below, in which Alloy and a friend take on all manner of giant robot as you'd expect.

Join machine hunter Aloy in LEGO® Horizon Adventures™ as she leads a colorful crew of heroes in an action-packed adventure you can tackle solo, or with friends in co-op.



Coming Holiday 2024 to PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch! #LEGOHorizonAdventures pic.twitter.com/NtggvGf3eb — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) June 7, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This comes via Studio Gobo and Guerrila, and marks a new entry in the series that's clearly more family friendly and lighthearted. It's also aimed to be played as a two-player game, with couch and online co-op included.

Let us know what you think about this game down below!