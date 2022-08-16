If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
LEGO Bricktales coming to consoles and PC later this year

Embark on a LEGO adventure in Q4.
The LEGO Group and Thunderful have announced platforms and a release window for the upcoming adventure game LEGO Bricktales.

In development with Clockstone, the studio that brought you Bridge Constructor, the game finds you traveling across a range of diorama biomes built from LEGO bricks.

The new digital adventure features a storyline and five LEGO-themed biomes such as a jungle, desert, a busy city corner, a medieval castle, and a tropical Caribbean island full of secrets and interesting characters.

Each biome also comes with various challenges and quests to test your building skills. Using the brick-by-brick building mechanic, you will solve puzzles and bring your solutions to life. These can include purely aesthetic creations or even functional physics-based puzzles with building cranes and gyrocopters.

In each diorama, there are LEGO Minifigures who need your help, and you will unlock new skills for your good deeds. While in the various environments, you will discover a variety of construction spots with their own sets of bricks. You could find yourself building a throne, using engineering skills to build a bridge, and much more.

LEGO Bricktales will be made available on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in Q4 2022.

Steam users can download a demo of the game through here.

