Latest Sonic Frontiers video shows off combat, skill trees, and the upgrades system

A new video for Sonic Frontiers is available, and it provides a look at combat.

The video also covers the skill tree and upgrades.

Sonic Frontiers - Combat & Upgrades Trailer

The game features an all-new battle system and skill tree upgrades, allowing you to fight strategically. You can combine moves such as dodges, parries, counters, combos, and the new Cyloop ability to take down foes and titans.

Sonic Frontiers will mark the first time a Skill Tree has been included in a Sonic game. It allows for powerful new abilities that can be unlocked by collecting enough Skill Pieces from fallen enemies, as well as breakable items around the islands (thanks, Gematsu).

Sonic's standard move set such as the Homing Attack, Drop Dash, and Stomp are available at the beginning of the game. While effective against normal enemies, you will need to level up and earn new skills to take on stronger enemies. To prepare for the latter, be sure to collect as many Red Seeds of Power and Blue Seeds of Defense as you can in order to boost your stats.

As you progress and level up in the game, so do your enemies. Combos are perfect for gaining the upper hand during battle, and even better when combined with the new skill Phantom Rush.

The combo meter will fill up after attacking enemies consecutively, and once maxed out, Phantom Rush is activated. This boosts your attack power until the meter reaches zero. If you want to dole out even more damage, you can use Sonic Boom, which is a long-range, high-speed kick that in short bursts produces shockwaves.

Another move, Wild Rush, produces a zigzagging attack that sends Sonic crashing into a target with great force.

You can also parry enemy moves, and visual cues will let you know when one is going to attack. Reacting quickly enough will allow you to parry and follow up with a counterattack.

Sonic Frontiers releases on November 8 for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.