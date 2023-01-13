If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
NOT A MAJOR UPDATE

Latest PS5 software update ensures compatibility with DualSense Edge wireless controller

Prepare your system ahead of the controller's release.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Sony's latest system software update for PlayStation 5 arrived yesterday, and it paves the way for compatibility with the upcoming DualSense Edge wireless controller.

And that's about all it does, really. Well, it also improves system performance, but that part wasn't elaborated on.

DualSense Edge Features Trailer

The version 22.02-06.50.00 update ensures your spanking new DualSense Edge wireless controller works with your PS5 once you unpack it on January 26.

Announced in August 2022, the controller features three types of swappable stick caps, two swappable sets of back buttons, and replaceable stick modules.

The controller also features multiple hardware and software-based customization options, allowing you to remap or deactivate specific button inputs. You can also fine-tune stick sensitivity and dead zones, and each trigger is adjustable with options. It also has the ability to save multiple control profiles which can be swapped on the fly.

A dedicated Fn button allows you to easily adjust your setup, quickly swap between your pre-set control profiles, and more while in-game. The DulaSense Edge also features haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, motion controls, and more.

If you are interested in the controller, you'll have to fork over a pretty penny for it, as it runs $199.99/€239.99/£209.99. In addition, the replaceable stick modules will cost $19.99/€24.99/£19.99.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information
Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch