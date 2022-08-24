Sony introduces DualSense Edge, a wireless customizable controller for PlayStation 5

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Sony has announced a new, customizable controller for PlayStation 5.

Called DualSense Edge, the controller features changeable stick caps and back buttons, as well as replaceable stick modules.

There are three types of swappable stick caps: standard, high dome, and low dome, and each will help maintain grip and stability. The two swappable sets of back buttons can be configured to be any other button input while the replaceable stick modules can be fully replaced.

The controller also features multiple hardware and software-based customization options such as allowing you to remap or deactivate specific button inputs. It allows for the fine-tuning of stick sensitivity and dead zones, and each trigger is adjustable with options to tailor travel distance and dead zones to your preference.

It also has the ability to save multiple control profiles which can be swapped on the fly.

There's a dedicated Fn button that allows you to easily adjust your setup while staying focused on your game. This lets you quickly swap between your pre-set control profiles, adjust game volume and chat balance, and access the controller profile settings menu to set up and test new control iterations while in-game.

Like its predecessor, the DulaSense Edge features haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, motion controls, and more.

In addition to the included stick caps and back button sets, it comes with a USB Type-C braided cable, which uses a connector housing to lock into the controller. It also features a carrying case.

Sony said that in the months ahead, more details about the DualSense Edge wireless controller, including launch timing, will be shared.

