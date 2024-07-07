Sorry, the creators of LA Noire aren't working on a new game after all

Despite what you might have seen, the creators of LA Noire aren't working on a new game, sorry to say.

If you've been seeing people talking about a new game coming from the creators of LA Noire, I'm sorry to say that there isn't one coming. Earlier this week, Australian composer Freyja Garbett posted on Instagram talking about a new project from the creators of LA Noire, even giving it a name. "From the creators of LA Noire comes Sowden House, a psychological thriller also set in the 1940’s in LA that will have you questioning your sanity," Garbett wrote in the now deleted post (via Eurogamer). "This project has been HUGE and it is still unravelling and revealing itself to me. I never thought I’d be writing for [a] video game but I’m grateful for the opportunity!"

However, Video Games Deluxe (the studio founded by Brendan McNamara, founder of the now defunct Team Bondi, the original studio behind LA Noire) shared a statement explaining that no, there isn't a game, and cleared the air on the post from Garbett (via VGC). "We are working exclusively on projects for Rockstar," reads the statement. "We commissioned some music from a local composer Freyja Garbett for a VR project that we were working on a number of years ago when between projects.

"It is based on a case from LA Noire that did not make the cut but was more of a tech demo than anything else. We have no idea whether this will ever see the light of day but we decided to finish the score commission to support a local composer."

Essentially, it just sounds like a bit of a misunderstanding, but the bottom line is you shouldn't expect a new thriller set in 1940s LA. Video Games Deluxe has previously mentioned it's working on something for Rockstar, the original publisher of LA Noire, having developed LA Noire: The VR Case Files, but it's unclear what the team is working on specifically.