Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is coming to Switch in November

Announced yesterday during a Nintendo Direct presentation, Aspyr is bringing Knights of the Old Republic to Switch on November 11.

Have a look at it on Switch below, courtesy of IGN.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to the game, with it available on Switch, you will be able to play the RPG both at home and on the go as well - and trust us - you will want to take it on the go because it is hard to put down. Even after all of these years.

For those unfamiliar with the Star Wars title, it takes place four thousand years before the Galactic Empire, during which time, hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the Sith. You, dear player, are the last hope of the Jedi Order so you must master the power of the Force and save the Republic. But be mindful: you could be lured over to the dark side. They have cookies, ya know.

With KOTOR, you can expect plenty of unique characters, creatures, vehicles, and planets. Your character can be customized and choices you make throughout the game will impact your experiences with the story and your squad.

As you adventure through eight Star Wars worlds such as Tatooine and Kashyyyk, you will be able to use over 40 different abilities and wield your lightsaber against foes, and you will be traveling to each world in your starship the Ebon Hawk.

You won’t be adventuring on your own though, as you will have some pals along for the ride in the form of nine choosable crewmates including Twi'leks, droids, and Wookiees.

Knights of the Old Republic is available for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch eShop for $14.99, or your regional equivalent.

Developed by BioWare and released for the original Xbox and PC back in 2003, the game was later ported to Mac, iOS, and Android by Aspyr, and it is playable on the Xbox 360 and Xbox One via backward compatibility.

The game has never been made available for a PlayStation system, but that is about to change.

As announced earlier this month, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - Remake is currently in development at Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games as a PS5 console exclusive at launch and for PC. We’re pretty excited about it honestly.