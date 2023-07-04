July 4th deal 2023: Grab a new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet with a Luna controller for just $115

It's not unusual to see Amazon discounting their products during busy sale events. However, it is strange to see them making big cuts on July 4th and ahead of Prime Day 2023.

The headline offering here is the Fire HD 10 tablet on sale with a Luna controller for just $114.98 for Prime customers. That's nearly half off the usual retail price. Not only will you get a capable tablet with a full HD display, you get a high quality controller that's ideal for both Luna and other Android games.

If you're not a Prime customer, or haven't been in the last 12 months, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. This will give you access to this deal, but also all the exclusive offers to come over Prime Day on 11th and 12th July 2023. You'll also be able to claim monthly games through Prime Gaming and the four extra games to mark Prime Day. You can cancel anytime before the trial is over and not be charged a dime.

Back to the Luna. Luna is Amazon's game streaming service. You get a handful of games to play each month as a Prime subscriber, such as Fortnite and Hot Wheels Unleashed. But the higher tier Luna+ service is where you get access to a range of rotating titles like Sonic Mania, Haven, Dirt 5, Control, Resident Evil 2 and many more.

If you're looking for a new cloud gaming service to replace your expired Stadia subscription, Amazon are also offering their Luna controller bundled with a month of free Luna+ service. This is available for just $39.99, which saves you $30 off the regular price.

