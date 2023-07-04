July 4th 2023 deal: Get the Samsung 980 PRO 2TB Gen4 SSD for under $100

Independence Day on July 4th is often used by retailers to offer discounts on their products. This is great for those of us who are gamers and tech heads.

Low prices of NVMe SSDs in recent years have made the storage solution ideal not just for your operating system, but also to save your applications and huge game files. Samsung make some of the best drives on the market, and this 980 Pro 2TB drive is just $99.99 at Amazon US. That's $45 off the standard retail price.

With it being a Gen4 drive, you're guaranteed blazing read and transfer speeds, ideal for new laptop and desktop upgrades. And because it's Gen4, it's also an ideal storage solution for PlayStation 5 consoles provided you use a heatsink. This is almost a given with how big games like Call of Duty are these days, leaving little space for your collection on the included internal drive.

To sweeten the deal even further is the inclusion of two months of Adobe Photography CC. This means you get access to both Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, essential apps if you're a photographer or graphic designer.

Check out Digital Foundry's guide to the best SSDs in 2023 where you can compare and find out more about the different types of SSDs.

