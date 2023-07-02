Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash takes the popular anime into the realm of 3D brawlers

A new Jujutsu Kaisen game was announced yesterday at Bandai Namco's Showcase, bringing the popular anime into the realm of 3D.

The new game, called Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, is being developed by Byking, and is a 2v2, 3D action brawler. Byking previously made My Hero One's Justice, a 3D arena fighter based on My Hero Academia, so we can probably expect something similar with Cursed Clash. While a release date hasn't been announced yet, the game will be available on PS5 and Nintendo Switch physically and digitally, but PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC will be digital only.

"The game is a 3D action brawler where players create a team from the anime’s cast of Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits and unleash powerful attacks with the series’ famed 'Cursed Techniques' in 2v2 combat," reads a description of the game in a press release. "The arena brawls in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash let fans play through and relive the original story and action of Jujutsu Kaisen, where protagonist Yuji Itadori and a cast of unforgettable characters defend humanity against monsters known as Curses in modern-day Japan."

You'll have 15 fighters to choose from, with the announcement trailer confirming Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, Megumi Fushiguro, and Satoru Gojo as playable characters. How exactly the 2v2 combat will work isn't clear from the gameplay shown off, though the press release notes that different "character combinations will have unique synergies and power dynamics. By completing battles, players increase their fighter’s power level, unlocking stronger attacks as they progress." You should probably expect something like the Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm series in terms of gameplay by the looks of it.

As noted by Gematsu, more information about the game will be shared at the Jujutsu Kaisen Panel later today (July 2) at Anime Expo, so keep an eye out for details that come out from there.