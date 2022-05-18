Introducing Popverse, ReedPop’s new pop culture site

If you’ve ever wondered why ReedPop, a company that runs multiple pop culture events such as PAX, NYCC, and MCM doesn’t have a pop culture news and features website, wonder no more. Popverse is live.

Created by a team of world-class pop culture experts who have written for the likes of USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, Newsarama, Paste Magazine, The Comics Journal, and The AV Club, Popverse will delve deep into your favourite fandoms.

Here’s Editor-in-Chief, Chris, to fill you in some more:

Welcome to your next favorite thing. Comic and pop culture conventions only last a week, but ReedPop's media brand Popverse lasts year around. From the people that bring you New York Comic Con, MCM Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration and more comes Popverse - a fan-first pop culture website bringing you news, interviews, features, how-to guides, and more in the universes of tv, movies, and comics. Star Wars? Hello there. Star Trek? Logical. Lord of the Rings? You have our axe. Wrestling? OOOOOOooooooooooooooh yeah. And comics – all comics including Marvel, manga, Batman, DC, The Walking Dead, comic strips, and more. Join the Popverse editorial team – Chris Arrant, Tiffany Babb, Veronica Valencia, Ashley V. Robinson, and a who's who of pop culture writers – as they become your tour guide to all things pop culture.

