After a massive pre-registration period, Honkai Star Rail has brought spectacular turn-based battles and its cast of collectible characters to iOS, Android and PC. But alongside one of their biggest launches ever, HoYoverse has dropped an official Honkai Star Rail interactive map tool, with pins detailing the important locations across the universe.

Spanning pretty much every area available in the game so far, the interactive map lists where to find fast travel points, in-game shops and “readable item” lore drops alongside more interesting tidbits.

You can use it to track down specific enemies, which is great for farming their various drops, as well as treasure chests for gathering precious loot and mysterious collectible fragments.

Even though it’s free to play, Honkai Star Rail - like other HoYoverse games such as Genshin Impact - are known for their massive scope and almost endless playability. It makes sense then to provide players with this companion directly.

You can access the map on the official HoYolab site and navigate through the different available maps using the legend on the left-hand side of your screen.

But of course, what it doesn’t help you with is meta information, so be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail walkthrough for character guides and free boosts.

How to access the Honkai Star Rail interactive map in-game

You access your cell phone menu in the top-left of the screen in Honkai Star Rail

To access the interactive map from inside Honkai Star Rail, access your cell phone menu, then press “Official Communities”.

Pressing the interactive map icon in-game will open the tool in a browser window

Then press the “map” icon and it will open in a new window.

The full list of locations covered on the Honkai Star Rail interactive map are as follows:

Master Control Zone

Base Zone

Storage Zone B1

Storage Zone 1F

Storage Zone 2F

Supply Zone 1F

Supply Zone 2F

Administrative District B1

Administrative District 1F

Backwater Pass

Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone

Corridor of Fading Echoes

Everwinter Hill

Boulder Town

Great Mine

Rivet Town 1F

Rivet Town 2F

Robot Settlement 1F

Robot Settlement 2F