Honkai Star Rail Gallagher kit and Traces priority

If you’re wondering what the new Watchmaker Relic set is for, it looks like Honkai: Star Rail’s Gallagher kit might be the answer. Break effect and break damage play central roles in the fiery healer’s skills and even in how much he can heal allies.

Our Honkai Star Rail Gallagher kit guide breaks down what the mysterious bartender does and which of Gallagher's Traces you should spend your mats on first.

Honkai Star Rail Gallagher kit

Gallagher’s kit is split between debuffing foes, healing allies, and setting enemies up to take heavy amounts of break damage. Split kits often bode poorly for effective units, but Gallagher seems, on paper, like he balances his different functions pretty well. While his skill heals just one ally, his talent bundles healing for any ally who attacks enemies with increased break damage. It also gives Gallagher a minor debuff role, as it enhances his basic attack and adds an effect that reduces an enemy’s attack.

There’s a lot going on here, basically, and since his talent and ultimate are so important, we’re starting with them.

Gallagher ultimate: Champagne Etiquette

Gallagher deals fire damage equal to 75/150 percent of his attack to all enemies and inflicts the Besotted effect on all foes. Gallagher’s next basic attack has the Nectar Blitz effect.

Gallagher basic attack: Corkage Fee

Gallagher deals fire damage equal to 50/110 percent of his attack to a single target.

Gallagher enhanced basic attack: Nectar Blitz

Gallagher deals fire damage equal to 125/275 percent of his attack to a single target.

Gallagher talent: Tipsy Tussle

Enemies with the Besotted effect recent 6/12 percent more break damage. When an ally attacks a Besotted enemy, that ally recovers 80/640 HP.

Gallagher skill: Special Brew

Gallagher heals a targeted ally for 200/1,600 HP.

Gallagher technique: Artisan Elixir

Attacks the enemy, inflicts Besotted on all foes, and deals fire damage equal to 50 percent of Gallagher’s attack to every enemy.

Gallagher bonus Traces

Bonus Traces are always helpful, but Gallagher’s really make him more viable as a supporter and healer.

Novel Concoction (ascension rank two): Increases Gallagher’s outgoing healing by an amount equal to 50 percent of his break effect, up to a total of 75 percent more healing.

Organic Yeast (ascension rank four): Gallagher’s action advances by 100 percent after he uses his ultimate

When Gallagher uses Nectar Blitz on Besotted enemies, he heals all allies

Gallagher Traces priority

The way Gallagher’s Traces scale means you’ll want to prioritze his talent to maximize healing and his basic attack so the enhanced version takes a bigger chunk out of an enemy’s attack. That assumes you’re running a Gallagher with enough energy restoration to keep enemies in the Besotted state almost constantly. If not, make sure to give his skill some love as well, since it’s a surefire way to restore a large chunk of HP.

His ultimate’s damage scaling is pretty low, so you’re free to ignore that Trace until last.

The TL;DR for Gallagher’s Traces priority is:

Talent

Basic attack

Skill

Ultimate

If you're wondering who else might work with Gallagher, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.