If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
soccer battler

Here's an overview video for Mario Strikers: Battle League showing lots of gameplay

Get an idea of what to expect in the latest video.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Nintendo has released an overview trailer for Mario Strikers Battle League, and it gives you an idea of what to expect when the game releases next month.

The video is in Japanese, but even if you don't speak the language, you still get an idea of what's going on thanks to loads of gameplay on display.

Watch on YouTube

Announced back in February, in this 5v5 soccer-like sport, you can tackle, use items like bananas and shells as well as activate special shots.

Up to eight players, four players on each team, can compete against each other on one Nintendo Switch system. In addition to individual matches, online play will let 20 players join up and compete to become the world’s top club.

The gear you use can also have special attributes such as increased strength, you can augment your stats, and change your gear appearance. There is also an ability that allows you to charge a kick when an orb is collected on the field.

Mario Strikers: Battle League releases for Nintendo Switch on June 10. Pre-orders are available through the Nintendo eShop and through retailers.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch