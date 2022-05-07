Here's an overview video for Mario Strikers: Battle League showing lots of gameplay

Nintendo has released an overview trailer for Mario Strikers Battle League, and it gives you an idea of what to expect when the game releases next month.

The video is in Japanese, but even if you don't speak the language, you still get an idea of what's going on thanks to loads of gameplay on display.

Announced back in February, in this 5v5 soccer-like sport, you can tackle, use items like bananas and shells as well as activate special shots.

Up to eight players, four players on each team, can compete against each other on one Nintendo Switch system. In addition to individual matches, online play will let 20 players join up and compete to become the world’s top club.

The gear you use can also have special attributes such as increased strength, you can augment your stats, and change your gear appearance. There is also an ability that allows you to charge a kick when an orb is collected on the field.

Mario Strikers: Battle League releases for Nintendo Switch on June 10. Pre-orders are available through the Nintendo eShop and through retailers.