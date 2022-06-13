Here's where to buy Mario Strikers: Battle League for Nintendo Switch

Mario Strikers: Battle League is a welcome return of the arcade football series Nintendo has published in the past, and its first entry for nearly 15 years. Nintendo's latest sport entry was released on 10th June 2022.

Battle League presents two 5v5 football teams and although there is actual football happening on the screen, the gameplay is focussed on the chaotic antics you can use for any advantage possible. This includes aggressive tackling and using yor character to push and shove the opposing team's players.

What makes this even more ripe for chaos is the fact that up to eight players can play locally on a single Nintendo Switch, so everyone can do their part instead of playing armchair coach.

Here are some of the best places you can trust for your Mario Strikers purchase.

The best and cheapest places to buy Mario Strikers: Battle League

We all know how rare discounts are on most Nintendo Switch games, particularly those developed or published by Nintendo itself.

If you're after the cheapest place to bag the game, Currys is offering a £5 discount when you enter the code "SWFNDD" at the checkout. Select the free click and collect option and you can get the game for just £37. If you'd rather have the game sent directly to your door, you'll need to either select the £4 delivery option to get it for £41.79, or add a little something extra to your basket to get free delivery on orders over £50. Alternatively, Amazon has it for £42, saving you £7.99 in the process, a welcome discount. However, other retailers are throwing in extras with your purchase.

Base is offering Mario Strikers Battle League Football for £42.85 bundled with stickers, which is clearly aimed at those who are fans of stickers of football players and sports stars. The Game Collection is selling the game for £42.95 with a free poster, which is an excellent, traditional bonus. And finally My Nintendo Store and Game is offering the title for £49.99 with a free football scarf, awesome if you're into watching football matches or if you want to prepare ahead of winter. If you want to avoid Game's hefty delivery fee, you'll want to shop at My Nintendo Store to get free delivery.

Athough our US friends don't have any discounts for Mario Strikers just yet, GameStop is offering a $10 reward with the purchase when you join their Pro scheme. At Walmart you can get an exclusive decal sheet with your purchase of Mario Strikers: Battle League for $59.99

UK:

US:

