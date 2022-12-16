Henry Cavill to reportedly star and executive produce a Warhammer 40,000 series

It appears to have been a long few months for Henry Cavill, who stepped down from the role of Geralt in The Witcher series earlier this year, and just on Wednesday 14, also revealed that he would no longer be Superman.

Kaer Morhen armour and red capes aside, however, it appears Henry Cavill is far from the done with blending his passions of gaming and acting. First reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill is currently set to star and executive produce a series adaptation of Warhammer 40,000, with the help of Amazon.

The popular science-fiction miniature wargame, which first emerged all the way back in 1987, involves enacting war and battles using miniature models. The tabletop game is set in a war-torn future with supernatural forces and aliens rampant, and has gone on to become the most popular game in its genre.

Throughout the game, human civilisation is stagnant, war is never-ending, and there are multiple races with different agendas to discuss. Henry Cavill himself is no stranger to the franchise, showing off some of the models he’s spent time painting on Instagram.

That said, Amazon is still currently undergoing the final talks to secure rights to the game, which is produced by Games Workshop. This has been going on for months, says The Hollywood Reporter, with Amazon “fending off rival companies who also sought the rights.”

So, there’s every chance that this still could be another opportunity dead in the water for Henry Cavill, but fingers crossed that this famous nerd finally gets to work on something cool again.