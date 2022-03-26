If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Halo series premiere is the biggest ever for Paramount+

Well done, Master Chief.
Halo, the television adaptation of the popular Microsoft franchise, has set a record for Paramount+ by becoming the most-watched premiere for the streaming service.

The show's premiere knocked 1883 out of the top slot, which is no large feat considering the series is a prequel for the rather popular show Yellowstone. Both shows were heavily marketed, and while 1883 had an association with Yellowstone going for it, the Halo campaign served a dual target for both a game fan base that has grown for more than 20 and those who like sci-fi shows.

Add in the fact Paramount worked with networks MTV, CBS, Comedy Central, BET, and Paramount Network to help attract the target audiences and it didn't hurt that the advertising campaign kicked off with a Halo trailer dropping during the AFC Championship game where 48 million people saw the trailer that day.

As far as viewership figures are concerned, according to Deadline, numbers for Halo were not provided, but 1883's debut Paramount+ brought in 4.9 million viewers after it premiered behind Yellowstone, so we know that figures is larger than that of 1883. When Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the week come out, a better idea of how well Halo performed will be fully known.

Halo premiered on March 24, and was originally in development for Showtime in partnership with Xbox Entertainment Studios. Halo: The Television Series was announced during Microsoft's Xbox One reveal in May 2013 and was being developed for both the cable channel and the firm's Xbox One console. Production on the show finally started in 2019 The series, which has been renewed for a second season, is produced by Showtime, 343 Industries, and Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television in association with One Big Picture and Chapter Eleven.

