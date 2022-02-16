The Halo series has already been renewed for a second season by Paramount+

Paramount+ today announced that its upcoming series Halo, based on the Xbox franchise, has been renewed for a second season prior to the series first season.

Airing exclusively on Paramount+ in the US and in all international markets where the streaming service is available, the show lauches on Thursday, March 24.

In addition, David Wiener (The Killing, Brave New World) will join the series as showrunner and executive producer for the second season.

"Halo is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount+. “Halo will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity.”

“Halo takes us into a dazzling world that we believe will enthrall audiences as much with its electrifying visuals as its bold, character-driven storytelling,” said David Nevins, chief content officer of scripted originals, Paramount+, and chairman and chief executive officer, Showtime Networks Inc. “This second-season pickup reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers. HALO has been a great collaboration with Amblin and 343 Industries, and we are all grateful for the opportunity to continue it.”

In its adaptation for Paramount+, Halo will take place in the universe that first debuted in 2001 with the launch of Xbox’s first game in the series. Dramatizing the 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, the series will weave personal stories with action.

The series stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, creator of the Spartan super soldiers; and Jen Taylor (Halo game series, RWBY) as Cortana.

Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (Toruviel in The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful). Also joining the cast as original characters are Ryan McParland (6Degrees), Burn Gorman (The Expanse) and Fiona O’Shaughnessy (Nina Forever).

The Halo series has sold more than 82 million copies worldwide and has grossed more than $6 billion in lifetime total sales revenue.

The show is produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries, along with Amblin Television.