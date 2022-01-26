Halo Infinite had the biggest launch in Halo history

Microsoft announced during its Q2 2022 financials call to investors that Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 are very popular with players.

During the call, Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announced million of players have jumped into the latest iterations of the popular franchises.

Halo Infnite for instance has over 20 million folks playing it, making the game the biggest launch in Halo history.

Those figures aren't too surprising. The Steam crowd alone numbered 100,000 players when the game's multiplayer dropped in November. And this figure happened in under an hour, and it attracted 272,000 concurrent players on in its first night. The highest concurrent number for the game currently stands at 272,586 as of a month ago.

Forza Horizon 5 isn't doing too bad either, as it has seen 18 million players to date. The game attracted 4.5 million players on launch day alone. On Steam, the game has seen 81,096 concurrent players driving around at one time.

The firm also noted the fact Game Pass now has more than 25 million subscribers across PC and console, which is up 7 million from the 18 million it reported in January 2021.