Xbox Game Pass on Geforce Now is getting an upgrade that will change your life

Geforce Now is great. It's a game streaming service that actually works. Amazing. Game Pass is great. It's a game subscription service that offers an awful lot of choice, including many day one-release games, and a lot of those games are playable on Nvidia's streaming platform. What could make this union better, you ask? It's all about how you log in.

While the two services combine brilliantly to let you play Game Pass games almost anywhere you have a good internet connection, there has been a problem: you have to log into your Microsoft account to play the games. "Big deal," I am sure many of you are huffing to yourselves. "This guy doesn't even know he's born," etc. Well, I do (sadly it was over 40 years ago now), and also, playing Game Pass games on a device that doesn't have a keyboard attached is annoying. Ask anyone who tries to enter an email address and password using their TV's remote control.

Geforce Now users who mainly used the games in their Steam libraries didn't have this issue as the service lets you automatically sign in. Set it up once in the Geforce Now settings and you have a pretty seamless experience, even on a TV. Now this functionality is coming to Xbox accounts.

From tomorrow, August 22, you'll be able to sign in once via your account settings and then avoid those pesky log-in boxes forever more. Fancy a game of Forza Horizon 5? Desperate to show off those high-end Hellblade 2 visuals? There's literally nothing holding you back now… apart from a good internet connection, a Geforce Now membership, a Game Pass membership, a device to use Geforce Now on, probably a controller to play with, a router of some sort, ideally a cable connecting your device to said router, a monitor or TV (ideally a good 4K one), and some actual free time to enjoy yourself in. If you have all those, you're a lucky person.

If you missed all the hooha, Game Pass is being changed again, with some of the tiers no-longer offering all the day-one games. There are also plenty of new games coming to Game Pass, as revealed this week at Gamescom - some of which are probably going to be on Geforce Now, too.