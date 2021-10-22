GTA 3 and San Andreas Definitive Editions coming to PlayStation Now and Game Pass, respectively

Rockstar will release the Definitive Editions of two of its classic GTA game on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is coming soon, but if you are a subscriber to one of the aforementioned services, you will be able to play one of the included games as part of your subscription.

Xbox Game Pass members will be able to play the definitive version of GTA: San Andreas on November 11, which is the same day the trilogy releases digitally.

PlayStation Now users will be able to download the definitive version of GTA: 3 on December 7, a day after the trilogy releases in stores.

With the games, you can expect "across-the-board upgrades" and modern gameplay enhancements, yet they will maintain a classic look and feel.

Originally developed by Rockstar Games, The Definitive Edition has been adapted for modern platforms by Grove Street Games using Unreal Engine.

The trilogy will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC.

An iOS and Android release is planned for the first half of 2022.